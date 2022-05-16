Midday Report: Assembly (ASMB) Gains on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASMB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is trading 5.52% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:01 est, was $1.63. Assembly has moved $0.085 over the previous day’s close.

110,887 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Assembly has a YTD change of 33.91%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Assembly Biosciences Inc

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets.

