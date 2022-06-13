Midday Report: Asbury Automotive (ABG) Shares Fall for June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) lost 5.61% Monday.

As of 11:46:02 est, Asbury Automotive sits at $173.35 and has moved $10.28 per share.

Asbury Automotive has moved 4.60% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 6.03% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Asbury Automotive Group Inc

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

