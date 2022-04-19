Midday Report: Ares (ARES) Gains on April 19

Ares Management Corp - Class A (NYSE: ARES) has risen $3.05 (3.98%) and is currently sitting at $79.97, as of 11:48:20 est on April 19.

158,456 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 0.49% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.88% over the last 30 days.

Ares is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Ares Management Corp - Class A

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

