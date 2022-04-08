Midday Report: ArcBest (ARCB) Trades Lower April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCB - Market Data & News Trade

Today ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) is trading 3.16% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:48:20 est, was $68.47. ArcBest has fallen $2.24 in trading today.

384,137 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, ArcBest has a YTD change of 40.81%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ArcBest visit the company profile.

About ArcBest Corp

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

To get more information on ArcBest Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ArcBest Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles