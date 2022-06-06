Midday Report: ARC Document (ARC) Shares Climb for June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARC - Market Data & News Trade

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) has climbed $0.21 (6.98%) and is currently sitting at $3.21, as of 11:47:45 est on June 6.

145,591 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 2.59% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 16.62% over the last 30 days.

ARC Document anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ARC Document visit the company profile.

About ARC Document Solutions Inc

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields.

