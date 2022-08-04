Midday Report: Aptorum (APM) Gains on August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aptorum Group Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: APM) rose 6.21% Thursday.

As of 11:45:20 est, Aptorum is currently sitting at $1.54 and has climbed $0.09 so far today.

Aptorum has moved 3.57% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.33% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-09-01.

About Aptorum Group Ltd - Class A

Aptorum Group Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers (including orphan oncology indications). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through programs such as the systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases. Aptorum also has projects focused on microbiome research and the commercialization of a natural supplement product targeted for women undergoing menopause and experiencing related symptoms.

