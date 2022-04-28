Midday Report: Aptinyx (APTX) Trades Lower April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) is trading 6.30% down.

The latest price, as of 11:45:12 est, was $0.90. Aptinyx dropped $0.0598 in trading today.

79,468 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Aptinyx has a YTD change of 64.42%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Aptinyx Inc

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate-rather than block or over-activate-NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders.

