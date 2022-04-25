Midday Report: Aptargroup (ATR) Shares Down on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) fell 3.17% Monday.

As of 11:45:29 est, Aptargroup sits at $112.70 and has moved $3.7 per share in trading so far.

Aptargroup has moved 0.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.48% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Aptargroup Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

