Midday Report: Applied Industrial (AIT) Shares Down on April 14

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) has lost $1.18 (1.18%) and is currently sitting at $99.31, as of 11:46:36 est on April 14.

46,102 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 1.71% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 1.17% over the last 30 days.

Applied Industrial anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

