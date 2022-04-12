Midday Report: APi (APG) Trades Higher April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APG - Market Data & News Trade

Today APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is trading 2.89% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:22 est, was $20.01. APi has risen $0.56 so far today.

195,809 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, APi has a YTD change of 24.68%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About APi Group Corporation

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

