Midday Report: Apartment (AIV) Shares Down on May 5

Today Apartment Investment & Management Co. - Class A (NYSE: AIV) is trading 3.65% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:47:04 est, was $6.08. Apartment dropped $0.23 over the previous day’s close.

314,602 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Apartment has moved YTD 18.26%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Apartment Investment & Management Co. - Class A

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

