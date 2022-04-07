Midday Report: APA (APA) Trades Lower April 7

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) moved 2.52% Thursday.

As of 11:48:23 est, APA sits at $39.68 and has moved $1.03 so far today.

APA has moved 7.62% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 52.35% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on APA visit the company profile.

About APA Corporation

APA Corporation, through its consolidated subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname.

To get more information on APA Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: APA Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles