Midday Report: Angi (ANGI) Shares Fall for April 20

Shares of Angi Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ANGI) moved 3.62% Wednesday.

As of 11:48:25 est, Angi sits at $5.11 and has moved $0.19 so far today.

Angi has moved 14.63% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 43.00% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Angi Inc - Class A

ANGI Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices' platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. The company has established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Its marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

