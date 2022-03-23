Midday Report: Andersons (ANDE) Trades Higher March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANDE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) rose 2.28% Wednesday.

As of 11:47:08 est, Andersons sits at $49.38 and has risen $1.1 per share in trading so far.

Andersons has moved 23.26% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.57% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Andersons Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

