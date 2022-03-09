Midday Report: Amphenol (APH) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Amphenol Corp. - Class A (NYSE: APH) is trading 2.94% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:50 est, was $74.26. Amphenol has climbed $2.135 over the previous day’s close.

847,409 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Amphenol has a YTD change of 17.06%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Amphenol Corp. - Class A

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

