Midday Report: Amneal (AMRX) Falls on May 24

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A (NYSE: AMRX) moved 5.37% Tuesday.

As of 11:46:50 est, Amneal is currently sitting at $3.17 and dropped $0.18 per share.

Amneal has moved 14.32% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 30.06% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

