Midday Report: Ameriserv (ASRV) Falls on April 25

Ameriserv Financial Inc (NASDAQ: ASRV) has dropped $0.1 (2.48%) and is currently sitting at $3.94, as of 10:15:46 est on April 25.

4,091 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 1.76% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.46% over the last 30 days.

Ameriserv expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Ameriserv Financial Inc

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown, PA. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through sixteen community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.3 billion and a tangible book value of $5.36 per common share.

