Midday Report: American States Water (AWR) Shares Climb for April 19

Today American States Water Co. (NYSE: AWR) is trading 1.64% up.

The latest price, as of 11:46:18 est, was $84.45. American States Water has climbed $1.365 in trading today.

30,452 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, American States Water has moved YTD 19.25%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About American States Water Co.

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government. American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

