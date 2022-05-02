Midday Report: American Express (AXP) Falls on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AXP - Market Data & News Trade

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) shares lost 3.10%, or $5.42 per share, as on 11:49:34 est today. After Opening the Day at $174.67, 1,440,406 shares of American Express have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $174.88 and $169.12.

Already this year the company is up 7.36%.

American Express expects its next earnings on 2022-07-22.

About American Express Co.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

