Midday Report: American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Trades Lower June 16

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) has fallen $0.945 (10.83%) and is currently sitting at $7.87, as of 11:54:02 est on June 16.

1,097,904 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 5.42% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 26.16% over the last 30 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

AAM delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support its customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

