Midday Report: Amcor (AMCR) Trades Higher May 3

Today Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) is trading 2.52% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:46 est, was $11.97. Amcor has climbed $0.295 so far today.

3,471,099 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Amcor has moved YTD 2.58%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Amcor Plc

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.

