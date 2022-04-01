Midday Report: Amarin (AMRN) Trades Higher April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMRN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Amarin Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 2.58% Friday.

As of 11:48:02 est, Amarin sits at $3.38 and has moved $0.085 per share in trading so far.

Amarin has moved 3.13% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.37% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Amarin Corp - ADR

Amarin is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From its scientific research foundation to its focus on clinical trials, and now its commercial expansion, it is evolving and growing. In 2009, Amarin had fewer than twenty employees. Today, with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland, Amarin has approximately 1,000 employees and commercial partners and suppliers around the world. It is committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

