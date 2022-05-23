Midday Report: Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Shares Up on May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) are up 5.30% Monday.

As of 11:46:20 est, Alto Ingredients is currently sitting at $4.42 and has risen $0.22 so far today.

Alto Ingredients has moved 28.69% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.72% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Alto Ingredients Inc

Alto Ingredients, Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies.

