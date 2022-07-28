Midday Report: Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Shares Fall for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMR - Market Data & News Trade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) has lost $7.41 (5.05%) and sits at $139.82, as of 11:46:34 est on July 28.

236,043 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 0.96% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 2.94% over the last 30 days.

Alpha Metallurgical is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

