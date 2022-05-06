Midday Report: Almaden Minerals (AAU) Shares Down on May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAU - Market Data & News

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd (NYSE: AAU) are down 2.55% Friday.

As of 11:38:18 est, Almaden Minerals is currently sitting at $0.29 and has fallen $0.0076 per share in trading so far.

Almaden Minerals has moved 11.16% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 0.63% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the feasibility-stage Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

