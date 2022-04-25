Midday Report: Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Shares Fall for April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ABTX) is trading 1.45% down.

The latest price, as of 11:27:24 est, was $40.30. Allegiance Bancshares has moved $0.59 so far today.

12,621 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Allegiance Bancshares has a YTD change of 3.06%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Allegiance Bancshares visit the company profile.

About Allegiance Bancshares Inc

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area.

To get more information on Allegiance Bancshares Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Allegiance Bancshares Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq