Midday Report: Alkaline Water Company (The) (WTER) Shares Up on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTER - Market Data & News Trade

Alkaline Water Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ: WTER) shares climbed 2.92%, or $0.0247 per share, as on 12:20:52 est today. Since opening at $0.85, 254,289 shares of Alkaline Water Company (The) have traded hands and the stock has moved between $0.88 and $0.84.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 28.33%.

Alkaline Water Company (The) expects its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alkaline Water Company (The) visit the company profile.

About Alkaline Water Company Inc (The)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8-pH balance. The Company has developed an innovative state of the art proprietary electrolysis beverage process that enhances its product with trace minerals and electrolytes and produces water high in alkalinity.

To get more information on Alkaline Water Company Inc (The) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alkaline Water Company Inc (The)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement