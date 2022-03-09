Midday Report: Alibaba (BABA) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BABA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) rose 2.64% Wednesday.

As of 11:50:15 est, Alibaba sits at $100.33 and has moved $2.57 so far today.

Alibaba has moved 20.23% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 17.92% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

