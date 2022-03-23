Midday Report: Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Trades Higher March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALBO - Market Data & News Trade

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) has risen $0.92 (2.99%) and is currently sitting at $31.55, as of 11:44:47 est on March 23.

18,651 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 3.84% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.05% over the last 30 days.

Albireo Pharma is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

Albireo Pharma is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Albireo Pharma Inc

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year.

