Midday Report: Albertsons Companies (ACI) Trades Higher March 17

Albertsons Companies Inc - Class A (NYSE: ACI) has risen $1.17 (3.31%) and sits at $36.38, as of 11:45:42 est on March 17.

620,697 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 1.79% over the last 5 days and shares gained 22.61% over the last 30 days.

Albertsons Companies is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Albertsons Companies Inc - Class A

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

