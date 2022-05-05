Midday Report: Alaska Air (ALK) Trades Lower May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALK - Market Data & News Trade

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) shares lost 4.39%, or $2.35 per share, as on 11:47:45 est today. Since opening at $52.51, 521,020 shares of Alaska Air have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $53.08 and $51.06.

Already the company has moved YTD 2.69%.

Alaska Air expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Alaska Air Group Inc.

Alaska Air Group is an airline holding company based in SeaTac, Washington, United States. The group owns two certificated airlines, Alaska Airlines, a mainline carrier, and Horizon Air, a regional carrier. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance.

