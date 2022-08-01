Midday Report: Akumin (AKU) Shares Fall for August 1

Today Akumin Inc (NASDAQ: AKU) is trading 5.69% lower.

The latest price, as of 09:30:01 est, was $0.66. Akumin dropped $0.0398 in trading today.

1,097 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Akumin has moved YTD 60.01%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Akumin visit the company profile.

About Akumin Inc

Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia. By combining its clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Its imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.

To get more information on Akumin Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Akumin Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles