Midday Report: Akari (AKTX) Trades Higher March 23

Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ: AKTX) has risen $0.05 (4.51%) and sits at $1.16, as of 11:24:05 est on March 23.

22,499 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 0.45% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 17.16% over the last 30 days.

Akari is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity.

