Midday Report: AgroFresh (AGFS) Trades Lower May 11

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) fell 3.49% Wednesday.

As of 11:14:14 est, AgroFresh is currently sitting at $1.66 and has moved $0.06 so far today.

AgroFresh has moved 9.71% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.57% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About AgroFresh Solutions Inc

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home.

