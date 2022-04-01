Midday Report: Agrify (AGFY) Trades Lower April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGFY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) is trading 2.81% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:46:20 est, was $4.54. Agrify dropped $0.13 so far today.

198,630 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Agrify has moved YTD 49.67%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Agrify Corp

Agrify Corporation is a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify uses data, science, and technology to empower its customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Its highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help its customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost.

