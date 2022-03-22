Midday Report: Agios (AGIO) Trades Higher March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGIO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) is trading 3.33% up.

The latest price, as of 11:45:27 est, was $29.64. Agios has risen $0.95 over the previous day’s close.

87,958 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Agios has moved YTD 13.20%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Agios visit the company profile.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

To get more information on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles