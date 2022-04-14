Midday Report: Agilysys, (AGYS) Falls on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGYS - Market Data & News Trade

Agilysys, Inc (NASDAQ: AGYS) has dropped $0.4 (1.02%) and sits at $38.58, as of 11:43:25 est on April 14.

9,305 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 0.41% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 3.06% over the last 30 days.

Agilysys, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

About Agilysys, Inc

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

