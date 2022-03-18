Midday Report: Agile (AGRX) Trades Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGRX - Market Data & News Trade

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) has risen $0.0121 (4.73%) and sits at $0.27, as of 11:45:16 est on March 18.

290,020 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 8.05% over the last 5 days and shares lost 23.27% over the last 30 days.

Agile is set to release earnings on 2022-03-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Agile visit the company profile.

About Agile Therapeutics Inc

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-looking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Its product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. The Company's initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on Company's proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

To get more information on Agile Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Agile Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles