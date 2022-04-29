Midday Report: Agenus (AGEN) Trades Lower April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) fell 3.57% Friday.

As of 11:45:34 est, Agenus is currently sitting at $1.92 and dropped $0.07 per share.

Agenus has moved 29.75% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 39.13% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Agenus Inc

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

