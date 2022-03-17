Midday Report: Affirm (AFRM) Trades Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFRM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: AFRM) moved 6.06% Thursday.

As of 11:46:32 est, Affirm is currently sitting at $35.31 and has climbed $2.02 per share.

Affirm has moved 23.71% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 66.85% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

