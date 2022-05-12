Midday Report: Aercap N.V. (AER) Falls on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AER - Market Data & News Trade

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has fallen $1.08 (2.51%) and sits at $42.30, as of 11:46:23 est on May 12.

383,212 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 11.55% over the last 5 days and shares fell 11.51% over the last 30 days.

Aercap N.V. expects its next earnings on 2022-05-17.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aercap N.V. visit the company profile.

About Aercap Holdings N.V.

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

To get more information on Aercap Holdings N.V. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aercap Holdings N.V.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations