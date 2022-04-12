Midday Report: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Shares Up on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEIS - Market Data & News Trade

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares have risen 3.83%, or $2.895 per share, as on 11:46:29 est today. After Opening the Day at $77.26, 55,573 shares of Advanced Energy Industries have been traded today and the stock has moved between $78.52 and $76.80.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 16.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Advanced Energy Industries visit the company profile.

About Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

To get more information on Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Advanced Energy Industries Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement