Midday Report: Adial (ADIL) Falls on July 27

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) has lost $0.0416 (6.76%) and sits at $0.57, as of 11:45:14 est on July 27.

453,630 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 66.54% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 48.26% over the last 30 days.

Adial anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity.

