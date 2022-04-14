Midday Report: Addvantage (AEY) Falls on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ: AEY) moved 1.86% Thursday.

As of 10:15:53 est, Addvantage sits at $1.22 and dropped $0.023 per share.

Addvantage has moved 6.90% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.32% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Addvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute-delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

