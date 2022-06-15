Midday Report: Adaptive (ADPT) Trades Higher June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADPT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) rose 7.30% Wednesday.

As of 11:46:06 est, Adaptive is currently sitting at $6.92 and has climbed $0.47 per share.

Adaptive has moved 21.84% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 77.05% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Adaptive visit the company profile.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Adaptive Biotechnologies believes the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Its proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have three commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

To get more information on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles