Midday Report: Acutus Medical (AFIB) Shares Fall for July 26

Shares of Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) are down 5.22% Tuesday.

As of 11:45:21 est, Acutus Medical is currently sitting at $1.27 and dropped $0.07 per share.

Acutus Medical has moved 148.89% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 60.70% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Acutus Medical Inc

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

