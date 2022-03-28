Midday Report: 9F (JFU) Trades Higher March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JFU - Market Data & News Trade

9F Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: JFU) shares have risen 2.71%, or $0.0245 per share, as on 12:00:44 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.90, 25,756 shares of 9F have been traded today and the stock has moved between $0.94 and $0.90.

So far this year the company is down 17.68%.

9F is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About 9F Inc - ADR

9F Inc. is an internet technology company that focuses on providing technology services to financing and consumption industries in China and overseas, including fintech technology services to financial institution partners, online wealth management technology services, e-commerce services as well as overseas expansion of its consumer financing technology services in Southeast Asian countries.

