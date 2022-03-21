Midday Report: 9 Meters (NMTR) Trades Lower March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NMTR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) moved 3.74% Monday.

As of 12:07:44 est, 9 Meters is currently sitting at $0.59 and has moved $0.0227 per share in trading so far.

9 Meters has moved 6.51% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 37.91% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-23.

About 9 Meters Biopharma Inc

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ('the Company') is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

