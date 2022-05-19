Midday Report: 2U (TWOU) Gains on May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWOU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) climbed 6.45% Thursday.

As of 12:14:49 est, 2U sits at $11.17 and has climbed $0.675 so far today.

2U has moved 6.77% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 47.88% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 2U visit the company profile.

About 2U Inc

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

