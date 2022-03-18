Midday Report: 21Vianet (VNET) Trades Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VNET - Market Data & News Trade

VNET Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) shares climbed 9.97%, or $0.635 per share, as on 12:19:43 est today. Since opening at $6.49, 2,626,607 shares of 21Vianet have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $7.04 and $6.35.

Already the company is down 29.46%.

21Vianet anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

About VNET Group Inc - ADR

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

